COVID-19: Omicron variant gains steam in the UK

Another record of infections with the Omicron variant was recorded in Great Britain. In the last 24 hours, there were 249 of them, which means that there are already 817 of them, the British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) reported on Thursday.

The increase in infections with this variant is even faster than Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, announcing the restoration of some covid restrictions. The head of government warned that the number of new cases is doubling every 2-3 days, while now it happens practically every two days.

Of all infections detected with the Omicron variant so far, 696 are in England, 109 in Scotland, 9 in Wales, and 3 in Northern Ireland.

The number of new infections consisting of all variants of the coronavirus reached almost 50.900 in the last 24 hours. There were 148 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours – seven more than last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the British government said that a vote in the House of Commons on restrictions under the covid “B-plan” for England will take place on Tuesday, which means some of them will be voted backward. As announced by Mr Johnson, the obligation to wear masks will be extended to most enclosed public spaces from Friday, the recommendation to work from home will apply from Monday, and covid certificates for nightclubs and mass events above the above limits will start to be required from Wednesday.