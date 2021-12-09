Football: Legia Warsaw eliminated from European cups

Legia Warsaw was knocked out of the Europa League, after a 0:1 defeat to Spartak Moscow in their last match of group C.

The goal for the team from Moscow was scored by Zelimchan Bakaev (17 ‘). Legia could have equalised in the last moment of the match, but Tomáš Pekhart missed the penalty in added time.

In the second game of group C Napoli won against Leicester City 3:2 (2:2).

Spartak (10 points) took the first place in the group and will play in the 1/8 finals. The second Napoli (10 points) will play in the play-offs for the 1/8 finals, whereas the third Leicester City (8 points) will play in the Conference League (third-tier European cup).

Despite a good start (victories against Spartak away and Leicester at home), Legia (6 points) took fourth place and was eliminated from the European competitions.

Legia has been in disastrous form for months, winning only one out of the last nine games in the domestic league. With 12 points in 17 matches, the Polish champions are now in the relegation zone.