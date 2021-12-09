Inflation in 2022 still high, but lower than today – central bank head

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s inflation will hold at an elevated level in 2022, but it will not be as high as it is today, Poland’s central bank, NBP, governor told a press conference on Thursday.

“According to current forecasts, next year’s inflation level will also remain elevated, but it will be lower than it is today,” Adam Glapiński said.

“The factors that boost inflation are external – the rise in gas prices results, for example, as a result of Russia’s policy… Prices of crude oil will also remain at an elevated level next year,” he added.

Glapiński also said that Poland’s inflation would decline in the long term. “Inflation will flatten somewhat (due to the “anti-inflation shield”), will peak in December and in Q1 (2022) will start easing, and at the end of 2023 will fall to our target.”

In 2022, Poland’s average annual inflation is expected to be at around 5 percent, he added.

According to the NBP governor, Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will “maintain price stability in the mid-term, but at the same time support economic growth,” he said.

Glapiński forecasted that Poland’s Q4 GDP growth will beat the 5.3-percent year on year reading for Q3.

He also added that the central bank has no aim to either weaken or strengthen the Polish currency.

According to Glapiński, NBP is happy with the current zloty exchange rate, but is aware the zloty will be gaining long term due to the strength of Poland’s economy.

He also confirmed that the MPC will maintain the to-date pace of monetary policy tightening and he sees room for further increases of interest rates “unless conditions change.”

“There is ample room for rate hikes if circumstances so require,” he added.

At the same time, the MPC remains reluctant to admit it has entered a tightening cycle, Glapiński said.