President Duda calls for solidarity with Belarusian society

During his speech at the Summit for Democracy on Thursday, President Andrzej Duda appealed for solidarity with the Belarusian society, as, in his opinion, “it is one of the most important challenges of today’s democratic world.”

“Belarus is located 180 kilometres from Warsaw. There is a border of democracy there, and maybe even more – it is a gap between democracy and the lack of it,” said President Duda at the summit organised by the US President Joe Biden.

As he pointed out, in Belarus there is no discussion about the electoral system, polarisation, minorities and ideologies.

“It is a luxury for us, the people of the West. There, the concern is how to get 900 people out of prison, whose only fault was the desire for free elections. And how to remove from power the 27-year-ruling dictator who, breaking all civilised rules, rigged the vote and pacified the protests,” stressed the president.

“Poland will remain a promoter of democracy, because I believe that my daughter, born in 1995, who did not live at all in the dictatorship, and her Belarusian peer, who never saw free elections, are two equal persons with the same rights,” he stated.

“As President of the Republic of Poland, I declare that the Belarusians, 180,000 of whom have found work or shelter in Poland, will be treated by us as brothers and as the nicest guests,” he assured.

The president said that Poland was well aware that supporting democracy has a price, it even pays the price today when the border guards, the police and the military guard the eastern border of the European Union “against the dictator’s revenge, against tyranny and contempt for people.”

“I am saying this not only as the Polish President. I am speaking as Andrzej Duda, who will end his presidency in 2025 and hand over power to a democratically elected successor. And then, he will proudly become an ordinary citizen, simply an elector,” he added.

The president expressed hope that Belarusians would one day see the same democratic normality in which presidents change, and they remain free citizens and voters.