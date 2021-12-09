Putin says Merkel would always be welcome in Russia

Vladimir Putin thanked the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday “for many years of cooperation”, the Kremlin said in a press release. The Russian president assured the German politician that she would always be welcome in Russia.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president assessed that Merkel had made “a significant contribution to the development of Russian-German relations” and “thanked her warmly for many years of fruitful cooperation”.

Angela Merkel also thanked him and “wished him success in building a dialogue with the new head of the German government, Olaf Scholz,” the press release reads.

The day before, on Wednesday, Putin sent a telegram to Scholz, expressing his hope for “building constructive dialogue and cooperation on current issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

Vladimir Putin assured that “relations between Russia and Germany are traditionally of great importance not only to the peoples of both countries, but also to the whole of Europe.”

On Wednesday, Angela Merkel left the office after 16 years and 16 days in power. She is the third longest-serving German Chancellor in history, only ten days behind Helmut Kohl and Otto von Bismarck (22 years and 262 days).