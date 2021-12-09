Polish interest rates to reach 3 percent in early 2022 – Goldman Sachs

Poland’s reference interest rate is expected to jump to 3 percent at the beginning of 2022 as Poland’s central bank (NBP) remains focused on tackling rising inflation, Goldman Sachs has projected.

The investment bank also expects a further rise in inflation in December. According to Goldman Sachs analysts, after that inflation in Poland should ease, but only gradually.

“Therefore, we expect a continuation of rate hikes by the NBP (Poland’s central bank – PAP) in the coming months, up to 3.0 percent in early 2022,” the bank wrote in a note dated December 8. “While the recent deterioration of the pandemic situation in Poland is a risk factor for economic activity, we think that the NBP is now firmly focused on containing inflation.”

On Wednesday, Poland’s Monetary Policy Council (RPP) increased the reference interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75 percent. Before December’s rate rise, Poland’s RPP cut rates by 140 bps in three moves back in the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic struck the economy.

In November, the inflation rate hit 7.7 percent in Poland.