South Korea to invest in Central Transportation Port

Leszek Szymański/PAP

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation will invest in the construction of the planned Central Transportation Port (CPK) under a bilateral agreement between both countries, a deputy infrastructure minister said on Thursday.

The CPK is to be located between Warsaw and Lodz in central Poland, and combine air, rail and road transport links. Its Solidarnosc Air Terminal will cover an area of 3,000 hectares and initially handle up to 45 million passengers a year.

Marcin Horala, who signed the agreement for the Polish side, said it also foresaw South Korean participation in the completed terminal. He added that the accord was an important step in Seoul’s involvement in the project.

“The agreement is a very important milestone in this cooperation… which will ultimately lead to a strategic partnership, participation in the newly-built terminal… and co-management of its air travel section, but first (investment – PAP) in its construction,” Horala told a press conference.

Under the agreement, the South Koreans will take over a minority stake in the CPK terminal.

Incheon has been a consultant on the CPK undertaking since the beginning of this year.