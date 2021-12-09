Polish investor sentiment deteriorates in December – analysts

Almost 20 percent of companies interviewed by a Polish economic research institute said they lacked the capacity to invest.

The figures were published in a monthly business confidence index prepared by the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) together with BGK, Polish development bank.

In December, the index fell by 3.2 points compared to November due to negative changes in sales, production capacity and investments.

“At the end of the year, almost every fifth company declared that it is not possible for them to invest,” Katarzyna Zybertowicz, an analyst at the PIE, said.

The PIE economists also said that 30 percent of the 500 interviewed companies plan to raise salaries in the coming months.