Polish President meets leader of Belarusian opposition

“I strongly hope that Belarusian issues will be raised not only by Poland, but also by other European and world leaders. The situation there is an example of what happens when there is no democracy,” President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday after his meeting with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition.

He also stressed the need to inform the world public opinion about the situation in Belarus and the violation of human rights by the regime in the country.

“We also talked about the realities of the referendum that is to be held in Belarus in February and will be organised by the regime. It is obvious to all of us that the data on this referendum will definitely be falsified,” he stressed.

President Duda and Ms Thikhanouskaya also talked about the situation on the Polish-Belarus border.

“I reported what the situation is at the moment, what are the relations of our officers and soldiers serving there, what is the behaviour of the Belarusian regime at the moment,” Andrzej Duda pointed out.

“Our strategy is to release political prisoners due to internal pressure and external pressure and start a dialogue with those who represent this regime, because Belarusians are not satisfied with what is happening in their country,” Ms Thikhanouskaya said after the meeting.

“This dialogue or these negotiations must lead to free elections, in which Belarusians will be able to choose a new president, the leader they want,” she stressed.

She also thanked Poland for “being one of the first countries” to support independent Belarus.

“Other countries were not as brave as Poland,” she noted.