Spaceship with Japanese billionaire arrives at ISS

A Russian spacecraft with Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa on board docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos reported.

The Soyuz MS-20 took off towards the ISS on Wednesday at 8:38 am CET from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The flight lasted six hours.

In addition to the 46-year-old billionaire, on board the spacecraft was his assistant-producer Yozo Hirano, who is filming the journey, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. They will spend 12 days on the ISS.

“This trip will be an opportunity for me to prepare to be the best host for eight crew members on the first civilian space mission around the moon planned for 2023,” the Japanese businessman emphasised before his departure.

The first private space mission around an Earth satellite is to be organised by the American company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.



Mr Maezawa made a fortune creating Zozotown, the largest Japanese clothing store on the internet. Forbes magazine estimates his fortune at USD 2 billion.