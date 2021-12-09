No vaccine-related deaths in Poland, deputy minister announces

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Nobody in Poland has died from taking a Covid vaccine, a deputy health minister said on Thursday.

Waldemar Kraska said on radio that only 16,000 cases of post-vaccine side effects have been recorded for over 43 million vaccinations performed in Poland so far, mostly limited to pains in the injection area.

Asked about plans for a fund allowing persons hospitalised due to post-inoculation complications to seek compensation out of court, Kraska said a bill instituting the fund had gone through its first reading in the Sejm (lower house) on Wednesday.

He added that the idea had the support of all political groupings in the Sejm.