Poland’s exports to Germany on the rise – German stats office

Darek Delmawnowicz/PAP
Poland’s exports to Germany increased by 9.7 percent year on year to EUR 6.12 billion in October 2021, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, Destatis.
In the January-October period, Poland’s exports to Germany grew by 19.2 percent year on year to EUR 56.3 billion, Destatis reported in a communique on Thursday.
