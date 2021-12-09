80 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border, migrant smuggler detained

Large groups of foreigners supported by the Belarusian services forcibly tried to cross the border near Dubicze Cerkiewne and Czeremcha in Podlaskie province, the Border Guard stated. The Defence Ministry shared a video of the attack on social media. The ministry emphasised that migrants continue to behave aggressively.

Unrest on Polish-Belarusian border continues: President

The first group tried to force the border around 8 pm local time, near Dubicze Cerkiewne. The group consisted of 50 migrants. As usual wooden planks were placed over the barbed wire. The group did not manage to cross the border.

The second attack happened around midnight, near the village of Czeremcha. Approximately 75 migrants tried to forcibly cross the Polish-Belarusian border also using wooden planks. However, this time Belarusian services were throwing stones at the Polish officers. The group managed to cross the Polish border, soon after they were stopped and led to the border line.

In the last 24 hours, the Border Guard officers recorded 80 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, 23 foreigners were issued orders to leave the territory of Poland by the Polish services.

Additionally, The Border Guard detained a man, who was driving five illegal migrants across Poland, near the town of Nowowola, eastern Poland. Warning shots were fired during the pursuit, Lieutenant Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Border Guard said.

This year, the Border Guard recorded more than 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, around 8,900 of them occurring in November and as many as 17,400 in October.

For three months, from December 1 to March 1, a ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.