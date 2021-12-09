Polish PM warns that Russian president wants to divide Europe

Michał Zieliński/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has warned that Vladimir Putin wants to divide Europe since this is the only way he can achieve his goals.

Speaking to the Italian daily La Repubblica on Thursday, Morawiecki referred to the threat of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and said that Putin “has long been using the divide and rule politics.”

Western countries have said Russia has massed troops on its border with Ukraine in preparation for a possible invasion early next year.

“He wants to divide Europe since it is the only way to achieve his goals,” the prime minister said. “His fundamental goal is to rebuild the imperial strength of Russia at the cost of his neighbours,” he continued, adding that Ukraine was the first in the line of fire.

According to Morawiecki, the threat of armed conflict on the EU’s eastern border has never been so high over the past 30 years as it is now.

The Polish prime minister went on to say that Putin had simply been checking how far he could go, and that had been doing this through the use of brute force in all areas, including economics.

“He knows that his power depends on gas prices. And he has been doing everything to make Europe dependent on his supplies,” said Morawiecki.

Referring to Russia’s actions in Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Transnistria, the Donbass and the Crimea, Morawiecki said that by using them as a tool and a weapon in his strategy Putin “has been brutally violating the territorial integrity of states and freezing conflicts.”

He added that Putin could not be trusted, and that the politics of concessions had brought no results.

The Russian president must understand that Ukraine was not alone, and that, in the case of aggression, he had to take into account sanctions which would hit the Russian financial system, said the prime minister.

Morawiecki declared that Europe did not want a conflict with Russia but said that it could not allow Russia to use energy as a means to threaten and blackmail it.

“That is why we must remain united in the face of Putin’s provocations. The time of concessions has ended,” he said adding that tough politics had to meet with tough sanctions.