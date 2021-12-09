Covid-19 situation stable though infections high, minister reports

Waldemar Kraska said that although infections appeared to be at a stable level the count was still quite high, and appealed to Poles to inoculate themselves in order to avoid "unnecessary deaths."

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland’s Covid infection rate has stabilised, albeit at a high level, a Polish deputy health minister said on radio on Thursday morning.

The country reported 27,458 positive tests over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning and 562 deaths.

Waldemar Kraska said that although infections appeared to be at a stable level the count was still quite high, and appealed to Poles to inoculate themselves in order to avoid “unnecessary deaths.”

“The past 24 hours are comparable to Thursday last week,” Kraska said. “There are 27,458 cases, about a hundred more than in the previous week, which shows we have achieved some stability, but at a rather high level, which is worrying. Hence my standing appeal for us to vaccinate ourselves”