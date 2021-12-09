COVID-19: 27,458 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 28,458 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,760,048 including 461,133 still active. The number of active cases increased from 451,062 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 562 new fatalities – 165 from COVID-19 alone and 397 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 87,357.

According to the ministry, 662,036 people are quarantined and 3,211,558 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 461,133 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 43,524,495 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,608,833 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,053 out of 2,772 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 268,198,148 coronavirus cases, 5,297,518 deaths and 241,414,430 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 50,422,410, India has the second most with 34,666,241 cases and Brazil third with 22,167,781.