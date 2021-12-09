Polish PM calls for suspension of NS2 launch

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who begins his visit to Italy on Thursday, in an interview for the country’s “La Repubblica” daily called for the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s launch. As he emphasised, it is to be used by Russia to divide Europe.

PM Morawiecki pointed out that by concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine and organising a hybrid war on the Polish-Belarusian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin is implementing the principle of “divide and rule” for his propaganda goals.

As he pointed out, the symbol of such a policy is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to enable the manipulation of gas prices and Europe’s dependence on energy resources from Russia, and the effects of such a policy will be felt not only by Poland but also other European countries, including Italy.

“The only way to prevent this threat is through a tough, determined policy towards the Kremlin, backed by sanctions,” he emphasised.

During Thursday’s visit to Rome, the Polish PM will talk with Mario Draghi, the head of the Italian government, about the threats posed by Belarus and Russia and the situation on the eastern border of the EU.

At the end of November, Mateusz Morawiecki visited nine countries and met with 11 heads of governments of NATO and European Union countries – including France, Germany, the UK and the Visegrad Group.

He also conducted talks with the authorities of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, which resulted in the return of some migrants from Belarus to their homelands. Recently, the head of the Polish government also met with Avril Haines, the head of the US National Intelligence.