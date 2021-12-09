COVID-19: Omicron variant with high reinfection rate but no severe symptoms

Omicron, the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant has a higher reinfection rate but causes less severe symptoms than Delta, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Wednesday. Pfizer and BioNTech ensure that their vaccine is effective against the new variant after applying the third dose.

“Preliminary data from South Africa suggest a higher risk of reinfection for those cured or vaccinated,” WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. However, he added that “we need more data to draw stronger conclusions”.

Pfizer and BioNTech are assuring the effectiveness of their vaccine against the Omicron variant. American virologist Angela Rasmussen confirmed this, saying that recent data, published by Pfizer and derived from other independent studies, is “at least encouraging”.

“The third dose reduces the risk of infection in people who are vaccinated,” the virologist added. She also said that “the question that cannot be answered yet is the influence of Omicron on the symptoms of the disease”.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), not all studies provide such optimism. Citing the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), the South African organisation that sponsored one of the first studies on vaccine resistance to Omicron, this variant “partially escapes the immunity conferred by the Pfizer vaccine,” the news agency wrote.

Pfizer and BioNTech admitted that Omicron “probably is insufficiently neutralised after two doses,” but assured that “the vaccine is still effective against COVID-19 … if administered three times”. Both companies stressed that they will “continue to develop a specific vaccine” against Omicron and hope that it will be available by March 2022.