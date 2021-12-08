NATO unity crucial in face of Russian, Belarusian aggression, FM says

“It is vital that NATO remains united against Russia’s aggressive posturing,” said Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Foreign Minister, on Wednesday after talks with his Latvian counterpart in Warsaw.

Mr Rau made his comments following his meeting with Edgars Rinkevics to discuss the migrant crisis on their countries’ borders with Belarus.

In recent months, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have struggled with repeated attempts by Middle Eastern and African migrants to cross into their territory from Belarus.

The Polish government has pointed the finger of blame for the crisis at Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka who is bringing migrants to Belarus under a false promise of easy access to the EU in retaliation for EU sanctions on Minsk over human rights violations.

The Polish government has also blamed Russia for the crisis, arguing that Lukashenka would not act without Moscow’s approval.

“In the face of Russia’s and Belarus’ aggressive stance, it is necessary for the whole of the North Atlantic Alliance to maintain unity and solidarity,” Mr Rau said.

He added that the migrant crisis had led to the strengthening of cooperation between Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and stressed that all four countries should offer a “united response” to the situation.

Mr Rinkevics said the crisis had broadened ties between Latvia and Poland.

“We are facing the same challenges, however, Poland is currently most vulnerable to attacks, the hybrid operation waged by Lukashenka’s regime at the EU and NATO border,” he said.