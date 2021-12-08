Biden-Putin talks brought nothing of substance: political analyst

Nothing of substance fundamentally changed in the US-Russian relations as a result of the call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, said Daniel Kochis, the political analyst from the Heritage Foundation in an interview for TVP World.

However, as Mr Kochis pointed out, the talks saw the US President reiterating that Ukraine, as a free state, can choose whoever ally it wants to associate with, and that its sovereignty is not for sale. This is a message for Vladimir Putin that the United States is not going to show a passive attitude in Eastern Europe amid Russian escalation attempts.

In the opinion of TVP World’s guest, what Russia really is into is the concept of a “frozen conflict,” restricting Ukraine and not letting it lean towards the West any further. On top of that, the country’s economic growth would be, in that scenario, severely limited by the engagement in the ongoing threat from the East.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the US and Russia, held more than two-hour-long online talks, the focal point of which was Ukraine.

Mr Biden voiced deep concerns over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, reiterating his support for the latter’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also informed his Russian counterpart that the US and their allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of further military escalation.

Both heads of state also discussed dialogue on strategic stability, ransomware, as well as other regional issues, such as Iran.

Daniel Kochis is a senior policy analyst in European Affairs in the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom, focusing on NATO and Trans-Atlantic Security Issues, as well as a member of the Heritage Foundation.