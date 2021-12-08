Still no peace on eastern border – president

"Attacks on the Polish border are taking place all the time. The situation has changed, but one can't really say that it has quietened down," Duda said in Kuźnica.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda travelled to the Kuźnica crossing, the site of some of some of the most heated clashes between migrants and Polish security forces, to meet Polish and allied service personnel currently deployed to the area.

He said the past weeks have seen a change in the situation as the Belarusian security services move migrants from a makeshift camp on the border to a nearby depot.

But the depot, Duda added, was located close to the border so migrants could reach it in minutes and continue trying to cross into Poland.

Duda said the attempts were taking place along an 18-kilometre stretch of the border, with larger groups of migrants often brought by trucks to where they planned to try a crossing.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, who had been invited to Belarus by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko under a false promise of easy access to the EU, among others through Poland.

The crisis is seen as Lukashenko’s retaliation for sanctions that Brussels imposed on Minsk for suppressing the Belarusian opposition and the country’s Polish minority, and abuse of human rights.