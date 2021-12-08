Poland’s public television plans to enter media market in Latvia

On Wednesday, the Polish public television TVP board members visited Riga to hold a conversation with the Latvian officials, among others, the minister of culture, about TVP’s presence on the Latvian media market.

“Latvia is in many aspects very similar culturally to Poles and the reason is that we have very long historical and cultural ties. Latvians are very open to Poles with reciprocity,” said Mateusz Matyszkowicz, the vice-president of TVP.

He pointed out that the regional solidarity has grown in recent months, and that the interest in TVP shows in the Latvian market is “not about any cultural expansion, but about building strong media together.”

“Separately, we are very weak, and together we are very strong,” he stated, adding that the cooperation may result in “a strong counterbalance to Russian domination in the region.”

Mateusz Matyszkowicz said that since a large part of the Latvian population speaks English, Polish Television will mark its presence in the country with its English-language channel, TVP World.

“We are convinced that TVP’s offer will be very attractive, especially for Poles. And I think that it is also a very good idea to promote TVP World, because the younger generation of both Latvian-Poles and Latvians speak fluent English, this channel will be best suited to them in that language,” said the Polish ambassador to Latvia Monika Michaliszyn.