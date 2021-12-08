Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, which declared that its government officials would boycott February’s event because of China’s human rights “atrocities”, just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the world’s two largest economies.

“US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of China’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, we simply can’t do that,” explained Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

China said the United States would “pay the price” for its decision and warned of countermeasures in response, but gave no details.

“The US’ wrongdoings have destroyed the foundation and atmosphere of China-US sports exchanges and Olympic cooperation. The US is shooting itself in the foot. The US should recognise the consequences of these mistakes,” said Zhao Lijian, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Australia has echoed US sentiment as Beijing has failed to respond to several issues raised by Canberra, including human rights abuse accusations.

Other US allies have been slow to commit to joining the boycott. China’s foreign ministry denounced Australia’s plans for the diplomatic boycott as “political posturing”.