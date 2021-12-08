Unrest on Polish-Belarusian border continues: President

Attacks on Poland’s border with Belarus continue and the situation has not calmed down, the Polish president Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the Kuźnica border crossing on Wednesday.

Andrzej Duda visited Kuźnica, the site of some of the most heated clashes between migrants and Polish uniformed services, to meet Polish and allied service personnel currently deployed to the area.

He said the past weeks have seen a change in the situation as the Belarusian security services move migrants from a makeshift camp on the border to a nearby depot.

But the depot, President Duda added, was located close to the border so migrants could reach it in minutes and continue trying to cross into Poland.

“Attacks on the Polish border are taking place all the time. The situation has changed, but one can’t really say that it has quietened down,” Mr Duda said in Kuznica.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Defence Ministry has posted images on Twitter that show notes with instructions on how to cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which it claims were found in possession of the migrants.

“The notes found on the migrants contain information on methods for illegal border crossing received from Belarusian services,” the ministry stated, writing that the papers included tips about guard changes at Polish border posts, ways to lose trails, directions to travel and information on camouflage.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants, mainly from the Middle East in Africa, who had been invited to Belarus by Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka under a false promise of easy access to the EU, among others through Poland.

The crisis is seen as Lukashenka’s retaliation for sanctions that Brussels imposed on Minsk for suppressing the Belarusian opposition and the country’s Polish minority, and abuse of human rights.