Belarus cuts food import from EU, US in retaliation for sanctions

In response to the sanctions levied against Belarus by western governments, Minsk will ban imports of a range of food products coming from the European Union, the US and a few other countries.

The Belarusian government threatened that more products could be added to the list of banned imports should the sanctions placed on it be expanded.

The ban covers meat, dairy, vegetables, and fruits. Additionally, a number of western airlines were banned from flying to the country, specifically in response to the exclusion of the Belarusian carrier Belavia from the European Union’s Airspace.

The US and the European Union imposed a range of sanctions on Belarus following the disputed 2020 presidential elections and subsequent persecution of domestic opposition by the Lukashenka regime.

Additional sanctions were introduced in recent days in response to the Belarusian involvement in the border crisis on its frontiers with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Belarusian officials say these sanctions are aimed to undermine the sovereignty of Belarus and to deteriorate the wellbeing of Belarusian citizens. Belarus has also threatened to extend its embargo list to more product categories should the sanctions placed on it be expanded.