Most Poles favour four-day working week – study

Adam Warżawa/PAP

A majority of Polish workers are in favour of shifting to a four-day working week, research by the Personnel Service employment agency has shown.

According to the study, 68 percent of employees believed that shortening of the working week to four days would benefit their health.

Most supporters are workers below 44 years of age and those with university and secondary education as well as employees of the largest companies.

The shortened working time did not meet with the approval of 17 percent of employees (mainly over 55). Among them, every fourth said the solution would not affect employees’ health.

Among the opponents of the four-day working week were also the self-employed (40 percent against).

According to the research, 46 percent of Polish workers admitted that they had been facing increased stress at work since the outbreak of the pandemic. Shifting to a shorter working week may reduce the level of stress, Personnel Service said.

The report added that Poles are one of the busiest nations. According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2020, a Polish employee worked an average of 1,766 hours, which places Poland in the lead next to the USA (1,767 hours), Croatia (1,834 hours) and Russia (1,874 hours).

At the bottom of this ranking are Germans with an average of 1,332 working hours, and Danes (1,346 hours).