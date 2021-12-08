President signs bill preventing sharp hikes in gas prices into law

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

An act enabling natural gas prices to be increased within three years instead of a sharp hike in 2022 has been signed by the Polish president, his office announced on Wednesday.

The new regulation is an amendment to the Energy Law and was approved by the Polish parliament on December 2.

“The new law will minimise the increase of natural gas prices for households, resulting from the price hikes on European markets. At the same time, it will allow energy companies to recover their costs of gas supplies,” – Andrzej Duda’s office wrote in a press release.

Under the new law, the energy companies in Poland will be able to include in their tariffs for 2022 only partial costs of gas supplies to households. As compensation of their losses, they will be able to add the rest of the costs in their tariffs within three years after January 1, 2022.

The gas price on the European spot market (EEX Exchange) has exceeded EUR 96 per 1MWh while in May 2021 the price hovered around EUR 25.