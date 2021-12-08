Groups integrating human rights into digital reality present their reports

On Wednesday, during the 16th United Nations’ Digital Summit – IGF 2021 in Katowice, southern Poland, 17 representatives of the so-called Dynamic Coalitions (DC) presented reports on their activities relying on integrating key human rights and sustainable development goals into digital reality.

We must realise what a great weapon the Internet is: PM

see more

Valensiya Dresvyannikova, the head of the DC on Public Access in Libraries, indicated that the area she deals with falls within the right of free access to knowledge. Among the trends in this area, she mentioned the flexibility and innovation of libraries and similar institutions, both in terms of providing access to resources via the Internet and they providing access to the Internet.

Prof. Chris Marsden, leading the DC on Network Neutrality, stressed the importance of Internet openness, especially during the crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that all online platforms must be able to interoperate with other platforms and services and be as accessible as possible.

Minda Moreira representing the DC on Internet Rights and Principles emphasised that the work of the coalition always refers to the UN Charter of Fundamental Rights, and its activities in the area of ​​the right to development are closely related to environmental sustainable development.

Jutta Croll from the DC on Child Online Safety spoke about the cooperation of this group with the UN Commission on the Rights of the Child in creating new standards for understanding children’s rights to protection and participation in the digital environment while ensuring their best interests in this space.

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a global multilateral platform established in 2006 that facilitates discussion on public policy related to the governance of the Internet. It includes annual meetings – digital summits and activities in between. The UN-IGF digital summits gather stakeholders from around the world to discuss the most important issues related to Internet governance.

So far, various governments around the world have already held 15 annual IGF meetings – known as the UN Digital Summits. The 16th IGF meeting, hosted by the Polish government, is taking place in Katowice, southern Poland, from 6 to 10 December.