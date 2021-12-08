Poland plans free Covid-19 tests for all workers – health ministry

Covid-vaccinated people will be exempt from testing, Andrusiewicz added.
Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP
The health ministry is considering a measure that would allow access for Polish workers to no-cost Covid-19 testing, the ministry’s spokesman has said.
“Here we are thinking about such a formula… that every employee in our country will be entitled to a free-of-charge Covid-19 test,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told private TV broadcaster Polsat News, adding the provision will be included in a draft bill.
He said this will allow an employer to ask a worker to show such a test result and “prove they are safe to have contact with clients and other people.”
Covid-vaccinated people will be exempt from testing, Andrusiewicz added.
