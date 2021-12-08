Poland signs deal with USA for 300 used Cougar military vehicles

Mariusz Błaszczak/PAP

Poland has signed an agreement with the United States on delivery of 300 used Cougar MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, the defence minister announced on Tuesday.

“The vehicles together with a logistics and training package will reach the Polish Army in the first quarter of 2022 and will strengthen, inter alia, the potential of units deployed in eastern Poland,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

The defence minister announced plans to buy the 4X4 vehicles in November, saying at the time that they would go to the 16th and 18th divisions.

MRAPs are a type of military vehicle with enhanced resistance to mines, familiar to Polish soldiers who have served in Afghanistan.