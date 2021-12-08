Olaf Scholz elected new German chancellor

German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the country’s chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government that has promised to boost green investment.

German chancellor-designate praises Polish nation

see more

As reported by Bärbel Bas, the Speaker of the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, Olaf Scholz, aged 63, who served as vice chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Angela Merkel, got a clear majority of 395 votes.

Sticking to the democratic procedures enshrined in Germany’s Basic Law, Mr Scholz was formally nominated by the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the nearby Bellevue Palace before returning to parliament to take the oath of office in front of lawmakers.

In the afternoon, Angela Merkel will officially hand over the chancellery to the new leader of a country facing a brutal fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and challenges to its democratic order by authoritarian governments.

Mr Scholz will lead an unprecedented three-way ruling coalition on the federal level with the pro-spending, environmentalist Greens and the fiscally more conservative, liberal Free

Democrats (FDP) – unlikely political bedfellows in the past.

The new chancellor is a veteran politician who as SPD party secretary general from 2002 until 2004 defended controversial labour market reforms and social welfare cuts under former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

As labour minister from 2007-2009 in Angela Merkel’s first ruling coalition, he pushed for a generous short-time work scheme that helped protect millions of workers from the fallout of the global financial crisis.

German SPD, Greens, FDP reach agreement on forming new gov’t

see more

After being mayor of the northern port city of Hamburg from 2011-2018, Mr Scholz returned to Berlin as Ms Merkel’s finance minister – where he oversaw the abolition of balanced budgets and enabled record new borrowing to shield companies and employees from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the European level, he worked closely with France and persuaded the outgoing chancellor to support a debt-financed European Recovery Fund worth EUR 800 bn (USD 900 bn) to help EU member states hit hardest by pandemic.







The newly-elected chancellor, wearing a black face mask, waved as he received a standing ovation from lawmakers and was given bouquets of flowers and a basket of apples from the leaders of the parliamentary groups.





Mr Scholz announced that his first destinations as the new Chancellor will be Paris, then Brussels and Warsaw.