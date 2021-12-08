Poland reports 28,542 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 592 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 28,542 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 592 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 19,366 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,453 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,604 recorded the day prior, including 2,026 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,753 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 588,603 people are under quarantine. So far 3,194,731 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 43,277,210 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,583,315 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.