‘State within a state’ functions in EU: Jean Quatremer for Rock Rachon

“What I am showing is the existence of something that could be called an ‘EPP state’ within the European Union,” Jean Quatremer, the author of the investigation disclosing corruption and influence peddling among top EU officials and politicians, said during an interview with “Rock Rachon,” commenting on the matter.

CJEU judges, EC officials and EPP politicians traded in influence: French daily

Last week, the French daily “Libération” accused some judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), officials from the European Commission (EC) and politicians from the European People’s Party (EPP) of corruption and influence peddling.

The persons mentioned in the daily’s articles are, among others, Jean-Claude Juncker – former head of the EC, Jyrki Katainen – former deputy head of the EC and Johannes Hahn – the current EU commissioner for the budget and a close associate of Ursula von der Leyen – the current head of the EC. As the daily pointed out, Charles Michel, the current head of the European Council, is reportedly also under the influence of lobbyists.

“What I am showing is the existence of something that could be called a ‘PPE state’ [PPE is the French abbreviation of EPP – ed.] within the European Union,” Mr Quatremer said, commenting on the journalistic investigation che has conducted that revealed that some of the party’s politicians participated in meetings that were illegally financed via public funds. He assessed that those involved in the disclosed illegal actions feel “untouchable.”

“They consider that the European budget belongs to them and they are the ones who should define the rules,” he pointed out, stressing that those he accuses are not subject to the rules and they claim to be “above them.”

“Those people should be held accountable,” Mr Quatremer stressed.

Jean Quatremer is an award-winning French journalist and book author specialising in European Union policy.

The other guests of Rock Rachon were Roger Beckamp – German MP and lawyer as well as journalists Hanna Shen and Matthew Tyrmand.