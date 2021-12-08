51 illegal attempts to cross PL-BY border, migrant found dead

In the last 24 hours a group of 35 people – mainly Iraqi citizens, tried to force the border near the Czeremcha village. They were all detained, the Border Guard reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutor’s office reveals details of migrant smuggling

Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office indicted a Ukrainian citizen involved in trafficking migrants from Belarus to Poland, Aleksandra Skrzyniarz,…

see more

In the last 24 hours Border Guard officers recorded 51 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, six foreigners were issued orders to leave the territory of Poland by the Polish services.

Additionally, the Polish police announced that the body of a man was found on Tuesday in the forest in the Narewka municipality on Tuesday. He had a backpack and a Nigerian passport.

This year, the Border Guard recorded about 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, around 8,900 of them occurring in November and as many as 17,400 in October.

For three months, from December 1 to March 1, a ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometer section of the border.