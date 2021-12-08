EC delays talks over Poland’s recovery funds – gov’t spokesman

The European Commission (EC) is prolonging the negotiations on Poland’s National Recovery Plan despite the country’s declarations to reform its disciplinary system for judges, the government spokesman has said.

All EU countries had to submit to the EC a plan if they wanted to gain access to the EU’s multi-billion-euro post-pandemic aid package. Poland submitted its draft of the National Recovery Plan, outlining how EU pandemic recovery funds will be spent, on May 3.

Piotr Mueller told a catholic radio broadcaster on Wednesday that he doubts Poland will get approval of its plan from the EC this year.

“I am not particularly optimistic here, because the European Commission is delaying these negotiations, despite… clear assurances on our part,” he said referring to the Polish government’s declaration of judicial disciplinary system reform.

“I am convinced that the actions that are being taken at the moment may lead to the extension of the discussion over KPO beyond the current year,” he added.

In Mueller’s opinion, the European Commission uses double standards as regards various EU member states’ declarations.

“For some countries it is enough that they declare something, and for others it is not,” he said.

“I have the impression there is more politics in Brussels than a global view of the EU, its functioning, its priorities and threats which result from what is happening, for example, in the East,” Mueller added.

Under the Recovery Fund, Poland could receive some EUR 58.1 billion, including EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 34.2 billion in loans.