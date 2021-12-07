Turów negotiations ‘close to an end’: Polish official

“The Turów agreement is actually ready. There is hope that it will be concluded this year,” Ireneusz Zyska, Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment, told journalists on Tuesday.

Polish MEP hopes Turów mine compromise to happen by end of year

“We are waiting for a move from the newly appointed Czech government. Actually, the deal has been agreed,” said Mr Zyska when asked how the negotiations on Turów were going. “I cannot put forward any date, but I will say with hope that it may be this month,” he added.

Polish-Czech negotiations regarding the Turów mine began in June this year. They were led by the Minister of Climate and Environment, Michał Kurtyka, and then by Anna Moskwa. Talks, interrupted on September 30, were resumed on November 5 this year. Due to the process of forming a new government in the Czech Republic, they were not continued.

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining at Turów until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing a EUR 500,000 daily penalty on Poland for non-implementation of interim measures and failure to stop lignite mining at Turów.