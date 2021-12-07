Orlen and Synthos Green Energy team up to develop nuclear technology

PKN Orlen and Synthos Green Energy, a company cooperating in a strategic partnership with GE Hitachi, have signed an investment agreement. It will result in the establishment of a special purpose entity for the development of nuclear technology in Poland and the construction of small nuclear and microreactors.

“Today we have signed an investment agreement between Synthos Green Energy and PKN Orlen. Orlen Synthos Green Energy will be established and it will invest, develop and cooperate in the field of nuclear technologies, i.e. micro and small nuclear reactors,” announced the CEO of PKN Orlen Daniel Obajtek at the press conference.

He emphasised that the company is already a multi-energy concern, but in order to further develop itself and the Polish economy, it must make “here and now” decisions that cover the next 20 or 30 years.

“At the Ministry of State Assets, we encourage state-owned companies to boldly invest, to undertake an ambitious policy that will translate into the competitiveness of the Polish economy,” said deputy State Assets Minister Maciej Małecki.

He added that the decision to establish a special purpose company PKN Orlen and Synthos Green Energy to develop nuclear technology in Poland and build small nuclear and microreactors “is a milestone towards the development of small nuclear reactors in the Polish economy.”