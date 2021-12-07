US dispatches military experts to bolster Ukrainian air defence capabilities

The US dispatched a group of military experts to Ukraine in order to assist in the upgrade of the country’s air defence capabilities.

A video showing the experts inspecting the hardware available to Ukrainian air forces was released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

“With the available means and resources, we are capable of setting up the air defence system, but the military equipment available in our country needs serious upgrades. During the briefings, we tried to explain to our partners the problems we have in our air defence system,” said Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukrainian Air Forces.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, Russia continues to increase its military presence along the border with Ukraine by deploying tanks and other equipment. Furthermore, additional sniper teams have been reportedly sent to the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.