Visegrad Group discuss strengthening ties with Morocco

Aid packages for Morocco, as well as plans for the Hungarian presidency of the Visegrad Group (V4) were discussed at the meeting of the group’s Foreign Ministers in Budapest, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday.

The MFA also stated that on the eve of the meeting of foreign ministers in the V4 + Morocco format, Minister Rau met in Budapest with his Moroccan counterpart, Minister Nasser Bourita.

The main purpose of the talks was to review political, economic, cultural and scientific bilateral relations.

According to the MFA, Poland perceives Morocco as one of the most important partners on the African continent, with which it wants to develop economic cooperation based on a significant and not fully used potential on both sides.

“In 2020, Morocco was Poland’s second largest partner in Africa in terms of trade turnover, while being the third in Polish exports to African markets and the first in Polish imports from Africa,” MFA’s press release stated.

On Monday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński told PAP that one of the main topics of talks in Budapest will be cooperation in the field of security and counteracting illegal migration, as well as development cooperation.

“Support at the source, on the spot, through a wise development policy of the economy and state institutions, is the only long-term way that may limit these tendencies in the future,” the minister said.