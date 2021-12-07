US to respond strongly in event of Russian military escalation in Ukraine: Biden

The leaders of the world’s two powerhouses: US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, held more than two-hour-long online talks, the focal point of which was Ukraine.

The two Presidents were seeking to de-escalate tensions amid Western fears that Moscow is poised to invade its south-western neighbour, something Russia denies.

Mr Biden voiced deep concerns over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, reiterating his support for the latter’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also informed his Russian counterpart that the US and their allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of further military escalation.

Both heads of states also discussed dialogue on strategic stability, ransomware, as well as other regional issues, such as Iran.

Joe Biden is due to take part in another teleconference later on Tuesday with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK, with whom he also consulted before talking to Mr Putin.

The White House announced that in the coming days the US president is also due to call the Ukrainian head of the state, Volodymyr Zelensky.