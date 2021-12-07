EC head shows support for Ukraine facing Russian aggression

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission threatened Russia with further sanctions, if Moscow attacks Ukraine. In a video posted on social media, she also assured Ukraine of a full EU endorsement.

The EU continues to fully support Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression.

We will respond to any further aggressions, by scaling-up and expanding existing sanctions.

We are ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners. pic.twitter.com/Wh7lMlgKUz

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 7, 2021

“The European Union will respond appropriately to any further aggression, violation of international law and any hostile actions taken against us or our neighbours, including in Ukraine. It will be a definite enlargement and extension of the existing system sanctions. We will, of course, do this in coordination with our partners, who think alike,” the head of the EC said.

She added that the Union would prefer to cooperate constructively. However, it is up to the authorities in the Kremlin to make a choice, how they want their cooperation with the EU to look. She summed up that Russia relies on aggressive actions that destabilise security in Europe.