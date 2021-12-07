German chancellor-designate praises Polish nation

Olaf Scholz, the politician who will succeed the German chancellor Angela Merkel who is leaving office after 16 years, said on Tuesday that Poland is both “a great nation” and a “democracy.”

German SPD, Greens, FDP reach agreement on forming new gov’t

see more

However, Mr Scholz, who will take over the reins of power from Angela Merkel, stressed that Poland’s dispute with the EU over the rule of law must be “clearly assessed.”

Speaking in Berlin at a joint press conference with Green Party leader Robert Habeck and FDP leader Christian Lindner, Mr Scholz said that “it is very important for the new German government to shape this neighbourhood in a friendly manner. “

“I am very happy that Poland is part of the EU and that people can get along with each other, but sometimes also struggle,” he added.

As a country in the centre of Europe, he said, Germany “is not called to stand aside and make bad or kind comments.”

The chancellor-designate stressed that Germany is responsible for coexistence in Europe, and had to ensure that the continent is not divided into North-South or East-West.

Referring to the rule of law dispute, he said it had to be reviewed since “it also brings us together in Europe, a union of states committed to the rule of law and liberal democracy.”

The German newspaper “Die Welt” also said that Olaf Scholz has assured Poland of his support in resolving the conflict on the border with Belarus.

On Tuesday, the SPD, the Greens and the FDP signed a coalition agreement. On Wednesday, Mr Scholz, representing the SPD, is to be elected chancellor by the Bundestag and the new German government will commence work.