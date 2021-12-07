Body of deceased miner recovered from Bielszowice mine

“A 42-year-old miner, trapped since Saturday in the collapsed excavation of the Bielszowice mine in Ruda Śląska [southern Poland], is dead,” the mine’s owners, Polish Mining Group (PGG) have confirmed. The man showed no signs of life when rescuers reached him on Monday. The doctor confirmed the death on Tuesday.

This is the 13th fatal accident this year in the Polish mining industry, the ninth in hard coal mines. The man was an experienced miner, having worked in the Bielszowice mine for 14 years. The miner had been missing since Saturday morning, when there was a strong quake in the mine, causing the collapse of the approximately 50-60 metre long pavement. On Saturday night, another miner was found and is currently in good condition in a hospital in the city of Sosnowiec, southern Poland. He is due to be discharged by the end of the week.

On Monday morning, the rescuers searched six metre-deep rubble. In the morning the lost miner was found, with no signs of life. He was discovered with the assistance of a signal from a transmitter placed in a mining lamp. It took the rescuers another day to clear the excavation and move the man to the surface. The process was hampered by bent metal structures, which had to be cut out by hand.

The details of the accident were explained by the mine services and the District Mining Office in Gliwice, southern Poland.

On the 10-degree mining scale, the high-energy shock in Bielszowice was defined as six, one of the stronger ones recorded in Silesia. On the popular Richter scale, this would correspond to a magnitude of about 2.5 degrees. Tremors are a natural phenomenon in a mining area. Every year, well over a thousand high-energy shocks are recorded in Silesia, several hundred of which with a strength similar to that recorded in Ruda Śląska.

The most common cause of tremors is the relaxation of the rock mass due to coal mining, which results in the release of the energy accumulated in it. They are difficult to predict, although the mines have their own seismological stations.