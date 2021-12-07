Digital transformation is necessary for global well-being: President

“Digital transformation is necessary for global well-being. It depends on the global community how we shape this [digital] space,” President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday at the official opening of The 16th UN Digital Summit – IGF 2021 in Katowice, southern Poland.

In his on-line speech, the President said that due to the crisis related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one could especially notice the importance of the digital space.

“We all live in a digital world, but at the same time we also live in times of enormous challenges that affect our lives. That is why we all need an environment that can be safe, neutral, based on mutual trust. And only on us, the global community, depends how we shape this space,” he pointed out.

“What we really need is a collaborative effort. Otherwise, we will not be successful,” the President assessed.

He also expressed his hope that the summit in Katowice will result in shaping the Internet as a safe, inclusive space based on mutual trust.

IGF (Internet Governance Forum) is an annual international meeting initiated by the Secretary General of the United Nations. It is a place for exchanging ideas and experiences in the field of internet management.