Two killed, three wounded by Russian who refused to wear face mask

Two people were killed, three others – including a child – were injured in a shooting in one of Moscow’s local council offices that took place on Tuesday after a security guard advised a petitioner to put on a face mask.

Instead, the 45-year-old perpetrator took out a pistol and started firing. The media in Russia revealed the man to be Sergey Glazov.

The deceased individuals were an office worker and a petitioner. The TASS agency first reported the shooting, later the information was confirmed by the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin.

The culprit opened fire when, after entering the office, a security guard asked him to put on a protective mask. According to some media reports, the guard tried to escort Mr Glazov back to the exit after he refused to put on the mask and the perpetrator took out his weapon.

The man used a gas pistol converted into a gun. The daily “Kommersant” reported that the attacker acted insane during the arrest and was due to undergo a psychiatric examination. He had a previously clean criminal record.