Czech PM asks parliament for permission to send 150 soldiers to Poland

The Czech Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš, who is leaving his office, announced on Tuesday that he would send a request to both houses of parliament for permission to send 150 soldiers to Poland to provide assistance on the border with Belarus. The applications are to be delivered to the Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Wednesday.

The Czech constitution stipulates that both houses of parliament must consent to sending soldiers abroad. The current government wants 150 soldiers to receive the mandate for a period of 180 days.

Czech soldiers are to help Polish troops and officers to protect the border, but they are not to perform tasks directly related to the migrants, Mr Babiš said.

The proposal must first be considered by the defence committees of both houses. According to earlier, unofficial information, sappers and logisticians are to travel to the border with Belarus.

On Tuesday, the foreign affairs committee of the Chamber of Deputies condemned the use of migrants by the Belarusian regime in order to destabilise Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and the entire European Union. It also condemned Russia’s actions aimed at escalating tensions on Ukraine’s borders.

The MPs called on the government to provide maximum diplomatic, material and – where appropriate – military support for the Polish government in its efforts to protect the EU’s external borders.