Remains of WWI soldier from ‘Kingdom of Württemberg’ found in Polish village

The discovery was made during digging works beside railway tracks in the town of Nowa Sucha near Sochaczew in the Masovian Voivodeship.

KPP Sochaczew

The remains of a WWI German soldier have been found in a village in central Poland alongside bits of his uniform, a bayonet and ammunition holders.

Alongside the soldier’s remains was a corroded bayonet from 1898.KPP Sochaczew

Agnieszka Dzik, a spokeswoman for the Sochaczew Police said: “Initial findings suggest [the remains] belong to a Kingdom of Württemberg army soldier, most likely killed in action in December of 1914, or January 1915 during military operations conducted in the region.

Police say that the discovery of three ammunition holders, unusual for a time when soldiers normally carried two, suggested preparation for heavy fighting.KPP Sochaczew

“We’ve secured a corroded bayonet model 1898 with parts of the sheath, and elements of shoes, leather belt, and pickelhaube (a spiked helmet worn in the 19th and 20th centuries by Prussian and German military), as well as flat and shank buttons”.

The Kingdom of Württemberg was a German state that existed from 1805 to 1918.

The find is the second discovery of human remains associated with war operations in the Suchaczew region.

The items have now been handed over for conservation and storage whilst the remains have been secured and are awaiting a decision from the authorities about an appropriate burial location.KPP Sochaczew

Dzik added: “The discovery allows us to conduct studies and find out about the history of war activities, that were carried out in this region and also for a worthy burial for the victims of war, irrespective of which side they fought for.”

