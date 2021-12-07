FX mortgages still pose risk to Polish banking sector

Rafał Guz/PAP

Legal risks coming from FX mortgages remain the main source of uncertainty for the Polish financial sector, wrote Poland’s central bank (NBP) in its latest Financial Stability Report.

Although Polish banks ceased to offer FX-denominated mortgages in 2012, the outstanding loans of around PLN 130 billion (EUR 28 billion) still pose a risk to the Polish banking sector as customers sue banks for damages in courts.

The Polish central bank assessed that that the probability of the most costly court rulings for banks had diminished after some Supreme Court rulings.

On the other hand, the NBP experts noticed that courts’ decisions on FX loans have recently been “overwhelmingly” favourable for borrowers. There have been around 60,000 rulings of first instance courts, 3,100 of second instance courts but only over 1,000 decisions have become final. The majority of cases won by customers have involved rulings declaring “ineffectiveness” of an agreement with the bank.

At the same time, the NBP sees that banks are “steadily increasing the pace of creating provisions for legal risk of FX mortgages.” However, as the number of provisions versus the size of the FX loans portfolio varies significantly among banks, it is difficult for the NBP to assess whether the current level of provisions “adequately reflects their exposure to legal risk.”

When it comes to capital shortfalls in the financial sector, Poland’s central bank estimated that Polish banks would require PLN 12 billion (EUR 2.6 billion) capital in a baseline scenario or nearly PLN 22 billion (EUR 4.8 billion) in a shock scenario to meet combined capital buffer requirements.

According to the NBP, despite currently low risk on the real estate market, the situation on the mortgage market should be monitored. “Accelerated lending in the segment requires careful monitoring, particularly in the context of the impact of the law on a guaranteed mortgage,” the bank noted in the report.

Overall, the NBP’s experts assessed that the stability of the financial sector in Poland had improved since the release of the previous report in June 2021.