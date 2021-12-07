COVID-19: Health Min plans new restrictions

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced changes regarding COVID-19 restrictions. “The number of infections has remained stable for the past week and a half. We have a new risk in the form of the Omikron variant, which has been identified as a very risky element,” the head of the Health Ministry said.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced changes in restrictions and vaccination rules. In addition to the obligatory vaccination of certain groups, the possibility for the employer to check employee tests will be introduced.

“The employer will be able to expect a free COVID-19 test result from the employee,” the Health Minister announced. Moreover, the limits of the number of customers in closed premises to a maximum of 100, excluding vaccinated persons, will be lowered from 50 percent to 30 percent on December 31 and January 1, while clubs and discos will be closed from December 15th.

The Ministry also decided to implement compulsory vaccinations for selected employee groups from March 1 for medics, teachers and uniformed services, Minister Niedzielski said during the press conference.

Moreover, distance learning from December 20 to January 9 in primary and secondary schools has also been announced. “After this date, children return to study in a full-time mode,” the head of the Health Minister’s Crisis Management Team Waldemar Kraska said.

Furthermore, compulsory tests will be introduced for people living in the same residence as COVID-19 positive persons, regardless of their COVID-19 certificate status, Mr Kraska announced. “It will be a test that will verify whether a given person is also infected,” he added.

Lastly a limit of 75 percent will be introduced in collective transport from December 15.