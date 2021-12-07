Lithuania extends state of emergency at border with Belarus

Lithuanian parliament extended on Tuesday a state of emergency at the country’s border with Belarus and at camps hosting migrants until January 15. Ingrida Simonyte, the country’s Prime Minister, told parliament the number of migrants trying to cross the border has now decreased.

The state of emergency, in place since November 9, when hundreds of migrants set up camps along the Belarus border with Poland, allows border guards to use “mental coercion” and “proportional physical violence” to prevent migrants from entering Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry said last week that approximately 10,000 illegal migrants were in Belarus, adding that until they are returned to their countries of origin, there was a risk that they could be sent towards Lithuania.

The state of emergency allows the Lithuanian Border Guard to ban all travel within 10 km (six miles) of the Belarus border. Mobile phones could be taken away from migrants, and public gatherings near the border and in the camps could be forbidden.

EU member states accuse Belarus of encouraging illegal migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa to cross the border into the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed on

Minsk over human rights abuses.